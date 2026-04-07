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AC Immune Amends Morphomer Tau Agreement With Lilly

April 07, 2026 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AC Immune SA (ACIU) said Tuesday it has agreed with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to amend their 2018 license and collaboration agreement to advance Tau aggregation inhibitor small molecules for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

The amendment extends the collaboration to include the development of new lead Tau Morphomer candidates and potential back-up compounds.

Under the revised terms, AC Immune will receive a CHF10 million upfront payment and an additional milestone payment upon Phase 1 dosing, on top of previously agreed milestones. The company remains eligible for further development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments of more than CHF1.7 billion, along with tiered royalties in the low double digits.

The companies plan to begin Investigational New Drug-enabling studies in the first half of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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