ABT's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Now Available in Canada: Stock to Rise?

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently made its FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor available to Canadians living with diabetes. This latest generation glucose monitoring device features the world's smallest glucose sensor.

The latest development is expected to bolster the company’s Diabetes Care business.

ABT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, Abbott’s shares moved down slightly 0.2%, finishing at $133.36 on Tuesday.

On a positive note, Abbott’s Diabetes Care business continued to benefit from the growing sales of its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. In a relatively short span, FreeStyle Libre has achieved global leadership among continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for both Type 1 and Type 2 users. Hence, we expect the market sentiment toward ABT stock to turn positive surrounding the latest approval.

Abbott has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.9% surpasses the industry’s 0.6%. ABT delivered an average earnings beat of 1.6% in the trailing four quarters.

Significance of ABT’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus

Earlier, people living with diabetes had to monitor their glucose levels by pricking their finger to draw blood and then test it with a glucose meter. It can be painful and inconvenient. Approximately 12 million Canadians are living with diabetes, with around 90% or more having type 2 diabetes. Glucose monitoring is crucial to effective diabetes management, as it enables individuals with diabetes to understand how their body responds to food, exercise and medication.

Abbott has revolutionized diabetes care with its world-leading FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring portfolio. The latest FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus makes glucose monitoring simpler and more user-friendly. It measures glucose levels in interstitial fluid through a small sensor worn on the back of the upper arm. The sensor sends glucose data to an accompanying smartphone app, allowing users to track their glucose levels in real-time and manage diabetes more effectively. There is full or partial reimbursement for Libre systems in more than 40 countries.

Industry Prospects Favor Abbott

Per a Grand View Research report, the global CGM devices market size is projected to reach $7.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.19% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is propelled by the rising prevalence of diabetes due to aging, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle and increasing demand for the treatment and preventive measures across the globe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Recent Developments by Abbott

In May, the FDA approved Abbott’s Tendyne transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system to treat people with mitral valve disease. This life-changing therapy is available for patients whose mitral valves are not functioning properly due to severe mitral annular calcification. Additionally, in April, the company launched a next-generation delivery system for its neuromodulation business, designed to simplify electrode implantation for the Proclaim DRG neurostimulation system.

ABT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Abbott’s shares have risen 29.3%, surpassing the industry’s 11.6% growth.

