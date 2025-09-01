ABT Stock Gains From Navitor's Expanded Indication Approval in Europe

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently received CE Mark in Europe for an expanded indication for its Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at low or intermediate risk for open-heart surgery. This approval expands Navitor TAVI system’s accessibility, covering patients across all surgical risk categories.

The approval is expected to bolster the company’s Structural Heart business.

ABT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, Abbott’s shares edged up 1%, finishing at $132.66 on last Friday.

Abbott’s Structural Heart business continues to drive growth through expanding global adoption and new product launches addressing unmet clinical needs in complex structural heart interventions. Navitor TAVI system is a strong example of how the company continues to evolve its structural heart portfolio to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive alternatives to open-heart surgery. Hence, we expect the market sentiment toward ABT stock to remain positive surrounding the latest expanded indication approval for Navitor.

Abbott holds a market capitalization of $230.89 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.9% surpasses the industry’s -0.3%. ABT delivered an average earnings beat of 0.9% in the trailing four quarters.

About ABT’s Navitor TAVI System

Aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve's opening narrows, restricting blood flow to the body. If left untreated, it can lead to heart failure and death. The Navitor TAVI system replaces the aortic valve through a minimally invasive procedure and is delivered to the heart through a small incision in the leg.

Abbott previously received CE Mark approval in Europe and U.S. FDA approval for Navitor to treat patients with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme surgical risk.

Proven Clinical Efficacy of ABT’s Navitor TAVI System

The expanded indication for the Navitor TAVI system was supported by favorable safety and effectiveness data from the VANTAGE trial presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025 and simultaneously published in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.

Findings from the trial include a low rate of all-cause mortality or fatal stroke/stroke with disability and a high rate of technical success with no procedural deaths. The trial found that no patient at 30 days had moderate or greater PVL (paravalvular leak or backflow of blood around the valve), and only 13.6% had mild PVL, a rate that is considered low. Also, excellent hemodynamic performance was seen at 12 months.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor ABT

Per an Allied Market Research report, the global TAVI market is estimated to reach $16.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2030. Growth of the market is majorly driven by an increase in the prevalence of aortic stenosis, rise in awareness regarding early diagnosis, and advancements in technologies. In addition, a rise in the geriatric population fuels the TAVI market growth, because aged individuals are more susceptible to aortic stenosis.

Another Development by ABT

Last Monday, Abbott received CE Mark in Europe for the Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System — a breakthrough innovation for people with peripheral artery disease (PAD) below the knee (BTK). The Esprit BTK System is designed to keep arteries open while delivering a drug called everolimus to support vessel healing, before gradually dissolving over time.

ABT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Abbott’s shares have risen 17.1%, surpassing the industry’s 3.3% growth.

