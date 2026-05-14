Absci (ABSI) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 8.92

The average one-year price target for Absci (NasdaqGS:ABSI) has been revised to $8.92 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of $8.02 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.24 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.26% from the latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 40.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.10%, an increase of 39.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.87% to 119,221K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 13,726K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,551K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 8,253K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices holds 5,714K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,240K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 37.18% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,197K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 79.23% over the last quarter.

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