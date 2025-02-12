News & Insights

Markets

ABN AMRO Bank Q4 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

February 12, 2025 — 01:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO Bank (ABNYY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter profit to owners of the parent company was 397 million euros, down 27% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.43 euros compared to 0.60 euros. After deducting AT1 coupons, profit was 349 million euros, down from 523 million euros, prior year.

Fourth quarter net interest income was 1.67 billion euros, up 11% from previous year. Fee income increased 11% on the same quarter last year.

Full-year 2024 profit was 2.40 billion euros, representing a decrease compared to 2.70 billion euros, last year. Net interest income in 2024 increased to 6.50 billion euros, compared with 6.28 billion euros, prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.