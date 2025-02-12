ABN AMRO Bank Q4 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO Bank (ABNYY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter profit to owners of the parent company was 397 million euros, down 27% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.43 euros compared to 0.60 euros. After deducting AT1 coupons, profit was 349 million euros, down from 523 million euros, prior year.

Fourth quarter net interest income was 1.67 billion euros, up 11% from previous year. Fee income increased 11% on the same quarter last year.

Full-year 2024 profit was 2.40 billion euros, representing a decrease compared to 2.70 billion euros, last year. Net interest income in 2024 increased to 6.50 billion euros, compared with 6.28 billion euros, prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

