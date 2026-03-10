ABM Industries Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, facility management company ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) maintained its adjusted earnings, revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.85 to $4.15 per share on revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, with organic revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent.

After the quarter's close, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on May 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ABM is trading on the NYSE at $43.50, up $0.22 or 0.51 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.