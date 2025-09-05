ABM Industries Inc Reports Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - ABM Industries Inc (ABM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $41.8 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $4.7 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ABM Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $51.7 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $2.224 billion from $2.094 billion last year.

ABM Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.8 Mln. vs. $4.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $2.224 Bln vs. $2.094 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $3.80

