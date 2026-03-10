ABM Industries Inc Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - ABM Industries Inc (ABM) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $38.8 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $43.6 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ABM Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $50.4 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $2.244 billion from $2.115 billion last year.

ABM Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.8 Mln. vs. $43.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $2.244 Bln vs. $2.115 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.