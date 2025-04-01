ABM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/3/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/3/25, ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.265, payable on 5/5/25. As a percentage of ABM's recent stock price of $47.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of ABM Industries, Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when ABM shares open for trading on 4/3/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ABM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $42.63 per share, with $59.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.13.

In Tuesday trading, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

