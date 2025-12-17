Markets
ABM

ABM To Acquire WGNSTAR For Around $275 Mln

December 17, 2025 — 07:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ABM Industries Inc (ABM), an integrated facility, infrastructure, and technical solutions provider, Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WGNSTAR, a provider of managed workforce solutions and equipment support services for around $275 million in cash.

Following this acquisition, ABM expects its semiconductor solutions portfolio to be around $325 million in revenue annually, establishing it among the largest integrated service providers in North America.

The transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive to adjusted EPS in fiscal 2026, mainly due to amortization of acquired intangibles and related interest expense. Though in fiscal 2027 it is anticipated to be $0.05 to $0.07 accretive and accelerate from there driven by growth and synergy realization.

WGNSTAR is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately $135 million in calendar 2025 with adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of ABMs Manufacturing & Distribution or M&D segment, along with an anticipated annual growth rate of about 10 percent, ABM said in a statement.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of cash and existing credit facilities and is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2026. WGNSTARs results will be reported as part of the company's M&D segment.

In pre-market activity, ABM shares were trading at $46.01, up 0.59% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.