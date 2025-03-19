Abits Group Inc Secures $3 Million Loan to Expand Bitcoin Mining Capacity in Memphis

Abits Group secures a $3 million loan to acquire mining equipment, doubling capacity at its Memphis facility.

Abits Group Inc, a bitcoin mining company based in the U.S., announced that its subsidiary, Abit USA, has secured a $3 million loan to purchase new mining machines for expansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The new Antminer S19XP machines will double Abit USA's mining capacity from 10MW to 22MW, with deployment expected by late March or early April 2025. The Memphis facility is projected to be operational in the second quarter of 2025. The loan carries a 12% interest rate and is secured by assets in Duff, Tennessee. Additionally, Abits has renegotiated its Hosting Agreement to achieve better terms, with anticipated positive impacts on earnings over the next three years.

Abits Group Inc secured a $3.0 million loan, enabling the purchase of new mining equipment, which will enhance operational capabilities.

The deployment of Antminer S19XP machines is set to double mining capacity from 10MW to 22MW, significantly scaling up operations.

The successful renegotiation of the Hosting Agreement is expected to improve cash flows and contribute additional earnings at the EBITDA level over the next three years.

The company has taken on a significant loan of $3.0 million at a high interest rate of 12% per annum, which could impact financial stability and profitability.

The expansion to double mining capacity is heavily reliant on debt financing, indicating potential cash flow concerns and increased financial risk.

The announcement includes several forward-looking statements, which introduce uncertainties regarding the actual outcomes of business strategies and operational expansions.

What recent loan has Abits Group Inc secured?

Abits Group Inc secured a $3.0 million loan to purchase new Antminer S19XP machines for expansion.

How will the loan benefit Abit USA’s mining operations?

The loan will help Abit USA double its mining capacity from 10MW to 22MW with the new equipment.

When is the new Memphis facility expected to come online?

The Memphis hosting facility is anticipated to be operational in the second quarter of 2025.

What are the terms of the loan secured by Abit USA?

The loan has a simple interest rate of 12% per annum and is secured by Abit USA’s assets.

How will the Memphis expansion impact Abits Group's earnings?

The enhanced cash flows from the expansion are expected to contribute additional EBITDA earnings over the next three years.

Hong Kong, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Abits Group Inc (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABTS), a bitcoin mining and related services company operating in the United States, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Abit USA, Inc. (“Abit USA”), has secured a $3.0 million loan from an unrelated third party to fund the purchase of new Antminer S19XP machines for its new operational expansions in Memphis, Tennessee. The deployment of these miners is expected to be completed by the end of March or early April 2025, effectively doubling Abit USA’s mining capacity as it expands power capacity from the current 10MW to 22MW. As previously announced, the Memphis hosting facility is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2025. The loan, which carries a simple interest rate of 12% per annum, is secured by Abit USA’s assets located in Duff, Tennessee.





Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has successfully renegotiated and secured improved terms under its Hosting Agreement with a service provider. The enhanced cash flows from this Memphis expansion are expected to contribute additional earnings at the EBITDA level over the next three years.









Abits Group Inc (formerly Moxian (BVI) Inc), a company organized in the British Virgin Islands in May 2021, is the surviving company following its merger with Moxian, Inc. in August 2021. Abits Group Inc is a new generation digital company, with self-mining operations in the State of Tennessee through a wholly owned subsidiary, ABIT USA, Inc.









