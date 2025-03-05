Abits Group Inc Completes Share Consolidation and Updates Corporate Structure to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

Abits Group Inc announced a share consolidation and amended articles to ensure Nasdaq compliance and maintain its listing.

Quiver AI Summary

Abits Group Inc, a bitcoin mining company based in the U.S., announced that its board approved significant changes to its corporate structure on February 13, 2025. The amendments, which took effect on February 17, include an increase in the maximum number of authorized shares to an unlimited amount for both ordinary and preferred shares. Additionally, the company will undergo a one-for-fifteen share consolidation effective March 10, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements, subsequently reducing its ordinary and preferred shares from over 35 million and 5 million to about 2.37 million and 333,000, respectively. This consolidation will happen automatically for shareholders, with no fractional shares issued, and will maintain trading under the symbol "ABTS" with a new CUSIP number. Abits Group Inc, previously known as Moxian (BVI) Inc, focuses on bitcoin mining through its subsidiary ABIT USA, Inc., and continues to engage in discussions regarding its future business goals amidst various market risks.

Potential Positives

Approval to amend and restate the memorandum and articles of association allows for an unlimited number of shares, providing flexibility for future capital raising efforts.

The share consolidation aims to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, supporting the company’s continued presence in a major public market.

The reduction of issued and outstanding shares through the consolidation may improve the market perception and attractiveness of the stock.

Potential Negatives

The share consolidation at a ratio of one-for-fifteen may indicate underlying financial difficulties and could lead to negative perception among investors regarding the company's stability.

The need to amend the articles of association and consolidate shares to maintain compliance with NASDAQ rules raises concerns about the company’s current financial health and governance practices.

Having an unlimited number of authorized shares could dilute existing shareholders’ equity in the future, creating apprehension about potential overissuance of shares.

FAQ

What is the recent decision by Abits Group Inc’s board of directors?

The board approved amendments to the company's memorandum and articles to allow unlimited ordinary and preferred shares.

When does the share consolidation become effective?

The share consolidation will become effective on March 10, 2025, in the NASDAQ marketplace.

What is the share consolidation ratio for Abits Group Inc?

The consolidation ratio is one-for-fifteen, combining fifteen shares into one share.

How many shares will Abits Group Inc have after the consolidation?

The company will have approximately 2,370,300 ordinary shares and 333,333 preferred shares issued and outstanding post-consolidation.

What is the purpose of the share consolidation for Abits Group Inc?

The consolidation aims to enable compliance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain the company's listing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Hong Kong, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Abits Group Inc (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABTS), a company engaged in bitcoin mining and related services in the United States, announced today, on February 13, 2025, the Company’s board of directors (the “Board of Directors”) approved to amend and restate the Company’s memorandum and articles of association, as amended, to change the maximum number of shares the Company is authorized to issue to an unlimited number of ordinary shares of no par value each and an unlimited number of preferred shares of no par value each (the “Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles”). The Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles became effective on February 17, 2025 upon the filing with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands.





On February 13, 2025, the Board of Directors also approved to effect a share consolidation of the Company’s ordinary shares and preferred shares at the ratio of one-for-fifteen. The share consolidation will become effective with NASDAQ (“Nasdaq”) and in the marketplace on March 10, 2025.





The objective of the share consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on Nasdaq.





Beginning with the opening of trading on March 10, 2025, the Company’s ordinary shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis, under the same symbol “ABTS” but under a new CUSIP Number, G6S34K113.





As a result of the share consolidation, each fifteen issued and outstanding ordinary shares and preferred shares will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding ordinary share and preferred share, respectively, without any action on the part of the shareholders. No fractional shares will be issued to any shareholders in connection with the share consolidation, and such fractional shares will be redeemed by the Company.





The share consolidation will reduce the numbers of ordinary shares and preferred shares issued and outstanding from 35,554,677 and 5,000,000, respectively, to approximately 2,370,300 ordinary shares and 333,333 preferred shares, respectively (subject to the redemption of the fractional shares at the closing price of the ordinary shares on March 10, 2025). The number of ordinary shares and the number of preferred shares that the Company is authorized to issue remain to be unlimited.







About Abits Group Inc







Abits Group Inc (formerly Moxian (BVI) Inc), a company organized in the British Virgin Islands in May 2021, is the surviving company following its merger with Moxian, Inc. in August 2021. Abits Group Inc is a new generation digital company, with self-mining operations in the State of Tennessee through a wholly owned subsidiary, ABIT USA, Inc.









Forward-Looking Statements











This announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be governed by terms such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” Believe, “estimate”, “potential”, “continue”, “in progress”, “goal”, “guidance expectations” and similar statements are identified. The company may also include in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), annual reports to shareholders, press releases and other written materials, as well as oral statements from third parties to the company’s management, directors or employees. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s philosophy and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the following: company’s goals and strategies; future business development; financial status and operating results; expected growth of bitcoin mining industry and Internet media marketing industry; demand and acceptance of the company’s products and services; the relationship between the company and strategic partners; industry competition; and policies and regulations related to the company’s structure, business and industry. More detailed information about these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in the company’s introduction is the latest information as of the date of publication of the company. Except as provided by applicable law, the company is not obligated to update such information.









For further information, please contact:







Wanhong Tan





Chief Financial Officer





+852 9855 6575







yf@abitgrp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.