Abits Group acquires additional 400 units of Antminer T21

Abits Group (ABTS) announced it has signed agreements with Bitmain to purchase an additional 400 units of Antminer T21 for delivery by early December. Following the return of previously announced 500 units of S19 XP, the company has strategically shifted to the more advanced T21 miners. This purchase will increase the total mining fleet at its Tennessee site to 2,375 units, comprising: 1,370 units of Antminer S19 XP Hydro; 305 units of Antminer S19J Pro; 700 units of Antminer T21
