Abingdon Health Achieves Strong AGM Support

November 19, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Abingdon Health PLC (GB:ABDX) has released an update.

Abingdon Health PLC announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, with over 99.8% of votes in favor. This development underscores the strong shareholder support for the company, known for its expertise in lateral flow test manufacturing and regulatory services.

