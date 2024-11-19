Abingdon Health Achieves Strong AGM Support

Abingdon Health PLC (GB:ABDX) has released an update.

Abingdon Health PLC announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, with over 99.8% of votes in favor. This development underscores the strong shareholder support for the company, known for its expertise in lateral flow test manufacturing and regulatory services.

