Is ABHYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

On the lookout for a Muni - Bonds fund? Starting with American Century High Yield Municipals Investor (ABHYX) is one possibility. ABHYX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

ABHYX is one of many Muni - Bonds funds to choose from. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states and local municipalities, which are typically used to pay for infrastructure construction, schools, and other government functions. These securities can be backed by taxes (revenue bonds), but others are known as " general obligation " and are not necessarily backed by a defined source. These bonds are especially attractive because of their inherent tax benefits.

History of Fund/Manager

American Century is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of ABHYX. American Century High Yield Municipals Investor debuted in March of 1998. Since then, ABHYX has accumulated assets of about $229.02 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Joseph Gotelli, has been in charge of the fund since January of 2012.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 1.49%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -1.51%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of ABHYX over the past three years is 8.76% compared to the category average of 13.14%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 8.88% compared to the category average of 13.92%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

ABHYX carries a beta of 0.88, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 1.05, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

However, it is worth noting that 39 % of the bonds in this fund are not ranked, so take the average quality level with a bit of caution.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, ABHYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared to the category average of 0.94%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, ABHYX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,500; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, American Century High Yield Municipals Investor ( ABHYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, American Century High Yield Municipals Investor ( ABHYX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Overall, American Century High Yield Municipals Investor ( ABHYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, American Century High Yield Municipals Investor ( ABHYX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

