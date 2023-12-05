ABG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $216.15, changing hands as low as $215.31 per share. Asbury Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABG's low point in its 52 week range is $157.47 per share, with $256.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $215.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.