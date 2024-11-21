News & Insights

Aberforth Trust Cancels Share Premium Account

November 21, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC (GB:AGVI) has released an update.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC has successfully completed the cancellation of its share premium account, following approval from the High Court of Justice. This strategic move, made official on November 12, 2024, was initially sanctioned at the company’s general meeting earlier this year. Investors may find this development significant as it could impact the company’s capital structure and financial flexibility.

