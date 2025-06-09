ABCB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.22, changing hands as high as $62.69 per share. Ameris Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABCB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.90 per share, with $74.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.73.

