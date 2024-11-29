ABC Technologies Acquisitions, TI Fluid Systems Agree On Acquisition Of TI Fluid Systems

(RTTNews) - The boards of ABC Technologies Acquisitions Limited or Bidco, a company wholly-owned by ABC Technologies, and TI Fluid Systems plc announced they have reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a recommended all cash acquisition by Bidco of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of TI Fluid Systems. Each TI Fluid Systems shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each TI Fluid Systems share: 200.0 pence in cash.

The acquisition values TI Fluid Systems' entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital at approximately 1.04 billion pounds on a fully diluted basis and implies an enterprise value of approximately 1.83 billion pounds.

