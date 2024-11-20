ABC Company Extends Warrant Expiration to 2029

ABC Company S.p.A. Societa Benefit Class A (IT:ABC) has released an update.

ABC Company S.p.A. has announced the extension of its warrant expiration date to 2029, introducing new exercise periods and issuing additional warrants. This move aims to enhance capital raising opportunities and provide flexibility for warrant holders to monetize their investments. ABC Company continues to support growth projects in Italian SMEs and promote financial and sustainable practices.

