AbbVie Walks Away From Alpha-synuclein Collaboration With BioArctic

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has terminated its collaboration with BioArctic AB, a Swedish biopharma company, to develop alpha-synuclein antibodies, including ABBV-0805.

The two companies had entered into a strategic collaboration in September 2016 to develop and commercialize BioArctic's portfolio of antibodies directed against alpha-synuclein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other potential indications.

The reason which led to the termination of the collaboration is not known.

ABBV-0805, previously known as BAN0805, in-licensed by AbbVie from BioArctic in December 2018, advanced into a phase I study in March 2019. However, AbbVie had withdrawn this trial in 2020 due to strategic reasons.

Commenting on the developments, Gunilla Osswald, BioArctic's CEO, said, "We are disappointed that AbbVie has taken this decision. All available data indicates that ABBV-0805 has uniquely high selectivity for the pathological forms of aggregated alpha-synuclein, as well as Phase 1 data supporting progression to Phase 2. We believe that ABBV-0805 has the potential to become a disease-modifying treatment for people with Parkinson's disease and will now investigate options to continue the development of this asset."

