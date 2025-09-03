AbbVie Reports Updated Results From Phase 2 EPCORE NHL-6 Study

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) Wednesday reported updated results from the Phase 2 EPCORE NHL-6 study evaluating the feasibility of outpatient monitoring of epcoritamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

In the study, 88 patients received the first full dose of epcoritamab monotherapy. Of these, 81 patients (92%) were monitored in the outpatient setting and seven (8%) in the inpatient setting. Results from the study showed that the incidence and severity of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) following treatment with epcoritamab were consistent with previous epcoritamab studies in R/R DLBCL.

The study also showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 64.3% and a complete response (CR) rate of 47.6%, at a median follow-up of 5.8 months, in patients treated with epcoritamab after only one prior line of systemic therapy.

These results were shared today at the 13th Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting.

