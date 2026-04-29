AbbVie Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $695 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $4.71 billion or $2.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $15.01 billion from $13.34 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $695 Mln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $15.01 Bln vs. $13.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.08 To $ 14.28

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