ABBV

AbbVie Finalizes Acquisition Of Capstan Therapeutics

August 19, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has completed its acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics, bringing the biotech company under its umbrella.

Capstan's lead program, CPTX2309, is a Phase 1 tLNP-based therapy that generates CD19-specific, CD8+ in vivo CAR-T cells to target B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. This approach aims for rapid and sustained B cell depletion without lymphodepleting chemotherapy, avoiding the limitations of traditional ex vivo CAR-T treatments.

AbbVie executives stated that the acquisition enhances its ability to reset the immune system through novel therapies and expands the application of Capstan's proprietary technology for in vivo cell programming.

