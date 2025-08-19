AbbVie Finalizes Acquisition Of Capstan Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has completed its acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics, bringing the biotech company under its umbrella.

Capstan's lead program, CPTX2309, is a Phase 1 tLNP-based therapy that generates CD19-specific, CD8+ in vivo CAR-T cells to target B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. This approach aims for rapid and sustained B cell depletion without lymphodepleting chemotherapy, avoiding the limitations of traditional ex vivo CAR-T treatments.

AbbVie executives stated that the acquisition enhances its ability to reset the immune system through novel therapies and expands the application of Capstan's proprietary technology for in vivo cell programming.

ABBV currently trades at $205.54 or 0.50% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.