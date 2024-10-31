News & Insights

BioTech
ABBV

AbbVie, EvolveImmune To Develop Multispecific Biologics For Multiple Targets In Oncology

October 31, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and EvolveImmune Therapeutics announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop multispecific biologics for multiple targets in oncology. The partnership will leverage EvolveImmune's T-cell engager platform to develop antibody-based therapies for solid and hematologic malignancies. EvolveImmune will receive $65 million in aggregate upfront fees and equity investment from AbbVie and is eligible for up to $1.4 billion in aggregate option fees and milestones, as well as tiered royalty payments on net sales.

EvolveImmune's EVOLVE platform is designed to deliver potent, selective and integrated T-cell co-stimulation to amplify and sustain the tumor killing capacity of the T-cells.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.