AbbVie, EvolveImmune announce collaboration, option-to-license agreement

AbbVie (ABBV) and EvolveImmune announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop multispecific biologics for multiple targets in oncology. The discovery partnership will leverage EvolveImmune’s T-cell engager platform to develop novel antibody-based therapies for solid and hematologic malignancies. “AbbVie is dedicated to advancing the understanding of devastating diseases like cancer and investing in groundbreaking technologies and therapeutic platforms, to deliver novel treatments for patients with high unmet needs,” said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie. “We are excited to collaborate with the talented team at EvolveImmune to further advance their novel T-cell engager platform technology.”

