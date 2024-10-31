AbbVie, EvolveImmune announce collaboration, option-to-license agreement

AbbVie (ABBV) and EvolveImmune announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop multispecific biologics for multiple targets in oncology. The discovery partnership will leverage EvolveImmune’s T-cell engager platform to develop novel antibody-based therapies for solid and hematologic malignancies. “AbbVie is dedicated to advancing the understanding of devastating diseases like cancer and investing in groundbreaking technologies and therapeutic platforms, to deliver novel treatments for patients with high unmet needs,” said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie. “We are excited to collaborate with the talented team at EvolveImmune to further advance their novel T-cell engager platform technology.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ABBV:
- AbbVie price target raised to $240 from $200 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- AbbVie price target raised to $210 from $195 at BofA
- AbbVie price target raised to $231 from $218 at Morgan Stanley
- AbbVie price target raised to $226 from $215 at Citi
- AbbVie Reports Solid Q3 2024 Financial Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.