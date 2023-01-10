Markets
AbbVie, Anima Biotech Collaborate To Develop MRNA Modulators In Oncology, Immunology Targets

January 10, 2023 — 08:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), and Anima Biotech (Anima) Tuesday announced a collaboration in mRNA biology modulators for three targets across Oncology and Immunology. As per the agreement, Anima will receive an upfront payment of $42 million with the potential for further milestones and royalties and up to $540 million in option fees and R&D milestones.

The discovery of mRNA biology modulators will be based on Anima's mRNA Lightning platform. The collaboration offers AbbVie exclusive rights to license and further develop and commercialize the programs.

Anima utilizes phenotypic screening with AI-driven elucidation of the mechanisms of action in the field of small molecule mRNA drug combines.

Jonathon Sedgwick, vice president and global head of discovery research of AbbVie said "Modulating mRNA biology with small molecules is a new approach and has the potential to address 'undruggable' targets with implications across multiple therapy areas."

