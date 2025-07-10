AbbVie (ABBV) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $195.00, moving +2.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.09%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 0.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AbbVie in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 31, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.19, signifying a 20.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.98 billion, up 3.56% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.21 per share and a revenue of $60.04 billion, indicating changes of +20.65% and +6.58%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.64% lower. AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AbbVie is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.94, which means AbbVie is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 1.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.25.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

