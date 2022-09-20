AbbVie (ABBV) Gets CHMP Nod for Skyrizi in a Third Indication

AbbVie ABBV announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) recommended approving its interleukin-23 (“IL-23”) inhibitor, Skyrizi (risankizumab) to treat moderate-to-severe Crohn’s disease (“CD”).

A final decision by the European Commission (EC) is expected in fourth-quarter 2022. If approved, the CD will be the third indication for risankizumab. Skyrizi is already approved in the European Union for two indications —plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis.

The CHMP decision is based on positive data from three phase III studies, namely ADVANCE, MOTIVATE and FORTIFY, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of Skyrizi in CD patients. All three studies achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response in participants administered with Skyrizi compared with those who received a placebo.

In June, Skyrizi was approved by the FDA for treating moderately to severely active CD. Similar to the EU, the drug is also approved in the United States for plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis indications.

Apart from the above indications, AbbVie is currently evaluating Skyrizi in a phase III study for ulcerative colitis.

AbbVie is developing Skyrizi in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, with AbbVie leading the global development and commercialization of Skyrizi.

AbbVie is focused on strengthening its focus on new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, to lessen its dependence on Humira, the company’s blockbuster drug. Humira’s sales are declining due to biosimilars eroding AbbVie’s yearly international sales. Humira biosimilars are expected to be launched in the United States next year.

Skyrizi and Rinvoq demonstrated differentiated clinical profiles compared to Humira and are already contributing meaningful revenues, including $4.6 billion in combined sales in 2021 and $3.25 billion in the first half of 2022.

With many new indications coming in the next couple of years, AbbVie expects sales of these two drugs to be higher and potentially replace Humira. The company also expects the combined sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq to be more than $15 billion by 2025.

