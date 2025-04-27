Markets
ABT

Abbott's Volt PFA System Demonstrates Sustained Long-Term Benefits For AFib Patients

April 27, 2025 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced new data from its Volt CE Mark Study that show strong safety and efficacy out to 12 months for patients receiving pulsed field ablation (PFA) therapy with the Volt PFA System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The data also highlights the excellent safety profile of the Volt PFA System alongside the system's ability to achieve results with fewer therapy applications than on-market competitive PFA systems.

Abbott designed its Volt CE Mark Study to assess the impact of the Volt PFA System in two different patient groups - people battling paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF) - episodes that come and go - as well as persistent AFib (PersAF) - episodes that last longer than seven days.

The 12-month data from the Volt CE Mark Study were presented at the 2025 Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) annual meeting held in San Diego and simultaneously published in Heart Rhythm, the official journal of the Heart Rhythm Society.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.