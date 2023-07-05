Abbott's Minimally Invasive Dual Chamber Leadless Pacemaker System Gets FDA Approval

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) a biopharmaceutical major, announced on Wednesday that it has received FDA approval for its dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system dubbed AVEIR.

As per the company, more than 80 percent of the people need a pacemaker pacing in two chambers of the heart and the approval increases the access leadless pacing for millions of people across the U.S.

Shorter, smaller, and slimmer than a AAA battery, the pacemaker is implanted directly into the heart's interior surface through a minimally invasive procedure which uses a screw in mechanism called the Helix.

The leadless pacemaker limits the patients' exposure to potential lead and infection-related complications and offers a less restrictive and shorter recovery period post-implantation.

These devices are around one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker and are made up of 2 devices. The previously-approved AVEIR VR single chamber device paces the right ventricle, and the now-approved AVEIR AR single chamber device paces the right atrium.

The AVEIR DR system incorporates Abbott's novel i2i technology, which offers beat-to-beat communication between the two leadless pacemakers.

Currently, shares of Abbott are trading at $107.57 up 0.32% on the New York Stock Exchange.

