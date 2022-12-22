Abbott's (ABT) FreeStyle Libre 3 Integrates With AID System

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently announced that its FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor integrated with the mylife Loop solution — building a smart, automated process to deliver insulin based on real-time glucose data. This automated insulin delivery system (AID) solution is now available in Germany and will be accessible in other European countries starting in 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the mylife Loop solution is the first automated insulin delivery system in the world to work with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor.

With the latest development, Abbott is expected to bolster its diabetes care segment.

More on the News

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre portfolio is already supporting to better 4.5 million diabetes patients’ lives globally. Advanced diabetes technologies, such as AID systems, are intended to aid people living with diabetes by improving their glucose control and minimizing the burden of daily diabetes management.

For investors’ note, the hybrid closed-loop system mylife Loop combines technology from two partners, Ypsomed and CamDiab. CamDiab's algorithm automatically adjusts insulin dosage on Ypsomed's insulin pump, while the mylife YpsoPump is based on accurate, real-time glucose information from FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor.

Furthermore, Abbott is working to make the FreeStyle Libre platform interoperable with other leading insulin delivery systems in addition to associating with Ypsomed and CamDiab. At present, the mylife Loop AID solution is not available in the United States.

Significance of the Integration

By Integrating CamDiab's CamAPS FX mobile app and Ypsomed's mylife YpsoPump with accurate, real-time data from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor, the connected solution continuously tracks a person's glucose levels, adjusts and delivers the coorect amount of insulin at the right time, reduces diabetes complications and helps diabetes patients reach better treatment targets.

Per Abbott’s management, partnering with diabetes and digital health technology providers like Ypsomed and CamDiab will help the company to provide new advanced solutions that make diabetes care more simple.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Allied Market research, the global continuous glucose monitoring systems’ market size is expected to see a CAGR of 22% by 2027. Factors, including a surge in the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes, are expected to fuel market growth.

Recent Developments

During the third quarter, Abbott diabetes business achieved organic sales growth of 12.9% in the third quarter of 2022, led by strong growth in FreeStyle Libre. In the quarter, sales of FreeStyle Libre exceeded $1 billion. Abbott’s user base expanded to approximately 4.5 million users globally. In the United States, where sales grew more than 40%, the company initiated the full launch of Libre 3. This latest device can automatically deliver up-to-the-minute glucose readings with more accuracy in the world’s smallest and thinnest wearable sensor.

In September 2022, Abbott presented new data from the Real World Evidence of FreeStyle Libre (RELIEF) study at the 58th Annual European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting. According to the latest findings, Type 2 diabetes patients receiving once-daily (basal) insulin therapy experienced a significantly lower rate of hospitalizations from acute diabetes events (ADEs) when using the FreeStyle Libre, a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM).

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 22.3% in a year compared with the industry’s fall of 45%.

