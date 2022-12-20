Abbott's (ABT) Eterna SCS System Receives FDA's Approval

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently received FDA approval for its Eterna spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system for treating chronic pain. The Eterna SCS system is the smallest implantable, rechargeable system that is currently available on the market for this indication.

The recent development is likely to fortify Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD) segment.

More on Eterna SCS System

It also noted that the Eterna SCS system had been developed based on extensive studies conducted with patients, physicians and caregivers to understand the unmet requirements of chronic pain patients. Per the company, the SCS technology has shown 23% more pain reduction compared with traditional waveform technology approaches.

Eterna SCS leverages the company’s proprietary low-dose BurstDR stimulation, which mimics natural firing patterns in the brain to provide superior pain relief. Notably, Eterna enhances the patient charging experience, requiring as few as five recharges per year under standard use from a wireless charger.

Moreover, Eterna utilizes Abbott's TotalScan MRI technology, enabling full-body MRI scans — a vital need of chronic pain patients who require accessibility to enhanced diagnostics and healthcare.

Significance of the Approval

It is worth mentioning that in the United States, over 50 million people suffer from chronic pain. Per U.S. Pain Foundation, chronic pain is the leading cause of people going to the doctor and costs the nation about $635 billion each year in healthcare, disability and lost productivity costs. Abbott's low-dose BurstDR stimulation is clinically proven to lessen pain, enhance people's ability to perform day-to-day activities and lower emotional suffering associated with pain.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Abbott is committed to simplifying healthcare, improving clinical outcomes and providing people suffering from chronic pain with the best experience possible. Eterna SCS System is the next major step forward. Per management, Eterna SCS System is the smallest rechargeable spinal cord stimulator available in the market, offering the longest therapy between charges and delivering an optimized recharging experience.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global spinal cord stimulation devices market size was $1.83 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2026. The rise in the number of patients suffering from failed back syndrome, chronic pain and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is the key factor driving the market.

Recent Developments

In the third quarter of 2023, Established Pharmaceuticals sales improved 4.9% on a reported basis (up 12.2% on an organic basis) to $1.33 billion. Organic sales in key emerging markets improved 13% year over year. According to Abbott, organic sales improvement was backed by strong growth in several geographies, including India, China, Brazil and Vietnam and several therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, gastroenterology and central nervous system/pain management.

During the last quarter earnings update, Abbott also noted that EPD has achieved double-digit organic sales growth since the beginning of 2021, fueled by a steady cadence of new product launches and strong commercial execution.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 21.2% in a year compared with the industry’s fall of 44%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Abbott carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that investors can consider are ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV, Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX and Merit Medical System MMSI.

ShockWave Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 33.1% for 2023. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 180.1%.

ShockWave Medical has outperformed its industry in the past year. SWAV has gained 35% against the industry’s 32.6% fall in the past year.

Orthofix Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 13 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a stupendous 550%. Revenues of $114 million outpaced the consensus mark by 2.7%.

Orthofix Medical has an estimated next-year growth rate of 58.97%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing three quarters and missed in one, the average being 129.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Merit Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 64 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $287.2 million outpaced the consensus mark by 5.2%.

Merit Medical has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 25.4%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. (OFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.