Abbott: MONITOR-HF Trial With CardioMEMS Sensor Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said data from an investigator-sponsored European trial found managing indicated heart failure patients with CardioMEMS HF System resulted in a significant improvement in patient-reported quality-of-life scores as early as three months after use with the remote monitoring sensor. The MONITOR-HF trial is the third randomized, controlled trial globally, funded by the Dutch Ministry of Health with clinical research organization costs paid by Abbott.

The MONITOR-HF trial also resulted in a significant 44% reduction in heart failure-related hospitalizations among chronic heart failure patients who used guideline-directed medical therapy.

The CardioMEMS sensor, once placed in the pulmonary artery during a minimally invasive procedure, monitors for pressure changes that indicate worsening heart failure. It first received approval from the FDA in 2014.

