Abbott Unveils NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic In Canada

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Tuesday that remote Neuromodulation Patient-Care Technology, NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, has received the Health Canada licencing. The neuromodulation device is to treat people with chronic pain and movement disorders.

Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic gives patients the flexibility and comfort of receiving care anywhere. The new system allows patients implanted with an Abbott neuromodulation device to communicate with their physician and remotely receive treatment in real time, regardless of location.

The company noted that NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic is the first of its kind in Canada. It has the potential to increase access to optimal treatment for patients living with chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, or essential tremors, who might otherwise have difficulty receiving care due to location or being unable to travel to seek care.

Patients can connect with their doctor through a secure in-app video chat and an integrated remote programming feature. This enables clinicians to prescribe new treatment settings remotely to the patient's neurostimulation device using the clinician programmer app and a new, simple, and secure remote care connection.

NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic is compatible with Canadian-licensed Abbott neuromodulation devices, such as Proclaim spinal cord stimulation, Proclaim dorsal root ganglion therapy, and Infinity deep brain stimulation therapy.

Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic was first launched in the United States in March 2021.

