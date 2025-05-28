Abbott Stock Gains Following FDA Approval of the Tendyne System

Abbott Laboratories ABT has recently received Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for its Tendyne transcatheter mitral valve replacement (“TMVR”) system. The Tendyne system replaces mitral valves that are not functioning properly due to severe mitral annular calcification (“MAC”).

The Tendyne system expands the company’s comprehensive Structural Heart portfolio.

ABT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement, Abbott shares edged up 1.3%, finishing at $132.94 yesterday.

The company’s Structural Heart arm benefits from a unique range of product portfolio, which includes MitraClip, a mitral valve transcatheter edge-to-edge repair system, and TriClip, a tricuspid valve transcatheter edge-to-edge repair system. The portfolio also contains transcatheter aortic heart valves — Portico and Navitor. Hence, we expect the market sentiment toward ABT stock to remain positive surrounding the latest development.

Abbott holds a market capitalization of $231.29 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.9% surpasses the industry’s 0.6%. ABT delivered an average earnings beat of 1.6% in the trailing four quarters.

Importance of the Tendyne System

MAC stiffens the structure of the mitral valve and can lead to mitral regurgitation or stenosis that disrupts the heart's ability to pump blood effectively. The complex nature of this mitral valve disease and patients' specific needs and health conditions can pose challenges for surgical correction. The Tendyne system offers an alternative, minimally invasive way to replace the valve of patients with severe MAC who are at high risk for open-heart surgery.

More on Abbott’s Tendyne System

The innovative and unique design of the Tendyne system and the valve's availability in multiple sizes allow it to adapt to a range of patient anatomies. The self-expanding valve is delivered through a small incision in the chest and then advanced into the heart to replace the mitral valve. The valve is fully repositionable and retrievable during implantation, allowing for the best possible outcome for people requiring a valve replacement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor Abbott

Per Medi-Tech Insights’ report, the TMVR market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 20% from 2025 to 2030. Key factors driving growth are increased prevalence of mitral valve diseases, growing preferences for minimally invasive procedures and expanding geriatric population.

More Updates From Abbott

Earlier this month, Abbott unveiled results from its REFLECT real-world studies, conducted using data from the comprehensive Swedish National Diabetes Register. The findings revealed that the company’s FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology helps significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart complications in people with diabetes.

ABT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Abbott’s shares have risen 32%, surpassing the industry’s 10.3% growth.

