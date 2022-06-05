Abbott Says Data Show FreeStyle Libre 3 System Most Accurate 14-Day Continuous Glucose Monitor

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said late-breaking clinical data showed the FreeStyle Libre 3 system has an overall mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 7.9%, making it the first and only 14-day continuous glucose monitoring or CGM system to achieve a sub-8% overall MARD.

MARD is considered the simplest measurement of sensor accuracy and represents the difference between a CGM system's glucose readings and a reference blood glucose measurement. The lower the MARD, the more accurate the CGM system.

Additional data show the positive impact of the FreeStyle Libre system and LibreView app in helping healthcare professionals make earlier treatment decisions and detecting hypoglycemic events.

The multi-center study evaluated the accuracy of the FreeStyle Libre 3 system in people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, aged 4 or older, who were on insulin therapy. By age group, MARD values were 7.6% for adults (people ages 18 and up) and 8.7% for children ages 6-17.3 For children aged 4-5 years old, MARD value was 10.1%.

