Abbott Projects 2026 Organic Sales Growth In Range Of 6.5% To 7.5%

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) issued full-year guidance for 2026. The company projects organic sales growth in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% and adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.80, which reflects 10% growth at the midpoint.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings totaled $1.8 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $9.2 billion, or $5.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 12% to $1.50. Fourth-quarter sales were $11.5 billion, reflecting organic growth of 3.8% when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales or up 4.4% reported.

For the full-year 2025, Abbott delivered adjusted earnings per share of $5.15, reflecting 10% growth. Full-year 2025 sales totaled $44.3 billion, a 6.7% organic increase for the underlying base business, or up 5.7% reported.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are down 5.5 percent to $114.12.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.