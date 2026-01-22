Markets
ABT

Abbott Projects 2026 Organic Sales Growth In Range Of 6.5% To 7.5%

January 22, 2026 — 08:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) issued full-year guidance for 2026. The company projects organic sales growth in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% and adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.80, which reflects 10% growth at the midpoint.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings totaled $1.8 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $9.2 billion, or $5.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 12% to $1.50. Fourth-quarter sales were $11.5 billion, reflecting organic growth of 3.8% when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales or up 4.4% reported.

For the full-year 2025, Abbott delivered adjusted earnings per share of $5.15, reflecting 10% growth. Full-year 2025 sales totaled $44.3 billion, a 6.7% organic increase for the underlying base business, or up 5.7% reported.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are down 5.5 percent to $114.12.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.