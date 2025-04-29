Abbott Partners Epic To Integrate Libre CGM Data Into U.S. Health Record Systems

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the global leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) biowearable technology, announced Tuesday that it has entered a first-of-its-kind agreement with healthcare software company Epic Systems Corp. to integrate data from Abbott's world-leading Libre CGM systems directly into Epic's electronic health record systems in the U.S.

The collaboration aims to improve workflow efficiency for providers through Epic's Aura software, which brings health systems together with diagnostics labs and medical device manufacturers.

Through this integration, data from a user's LibreView account can be automatically linked to Epic, allowing clinicians to effortlessly view their patients' glucose data within Epic before, during and after meeting with their patients.

This seamless process ensures healthcare providers can access key glucose data directly within their preferred workflows, enabling more informed care.

With Libre systems and Epic, patients can more easily collaborate with their providers and utilize advanced CGM technology that can lead to improved patient engagement and behavior change.

