Abbott Laboratories's Earnings Outlook

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Abbott Laboratories will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

The market awaits Abbott Laboratories's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 4.62% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Abbott Laboratories's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.20 1.10 0.95 EPS Actual 1.34 1.21 1.14 0.98 Price Change % 5.0% 0.0% 2.0% -1.0%

Tracking Abbott Laboratories's Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were trading at $127.37 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Abbott Laboratories

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $145.67, the consensus suggests a potential 14.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific and Stryker, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intuitive Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $662.75, suggesting a potential 420.33% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boston Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $119.0, suggesting a potential 6.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stryker, with an average 1-year price target of $437.0, suggesting a potential 243.09% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific and Stryker, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Abbott Laboratories Buy 7.16% $6.03B 21.10% Intuitive Surgical Outperform 25.16% $1.64B 4.28% Boston Scientific Buy 22.44% $3.10B 2.66% Stryker Buy 10.68% $4.17B 2.68%

Key Takeaway:

Abbott Laboratories ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Abbott Laboratories Better

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Abbott Laboratories's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Abbott Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 84.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abbott Laboratories's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 11.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Abbott Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Abbott Laboratories visit their earnings calendar on our site.

