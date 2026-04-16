Abbott Laboratories Stock Drops 4% Over Decline In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) are falling about 4 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company announced a decline in first-quarter earnings to $1.07 billion, or $0.61 per share, from last year's $1.32 billion, or $0.76 per share.

The company's stock is currently trading at $97.21, down 4.21 percent or $4.27, over the previous close of $101.56 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $96.82 and $139.06 in the past one year.

However, the company's revenue for the period rose to $11.16 billion from $10.35 billion in the previous year. Additionally, the company stated that it now projects full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.38 to $5.58.

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