Abbott Laboratories Announces Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

January 22, 2026 — 07:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.776 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $9.229 billion, or $5.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.63 billion or $1.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $11.459 billion from $10.974 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.776 Bln. vs. $9.229 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $5.27 last year. -Revenue: $11.459 Bln vs. $10.974 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.12 To $ 1.18

