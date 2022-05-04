Abbott Gets FDA Clearance For Alinity M STI Assay Test - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) has received FDA clearance for its Alinity m STI Assay test, which simultaneously detects and differentiates four common sexually transmitted infections. The Alinity m STI test for Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, and Mycoplasma genitalium. It requires one swab sample or a urine sample collected in a healthcare setting. The test runs on Abbott's Alinity m system.

Alinity m uses polymerase chain reaction technology, with high sensitivity in detecting infectious diseases. The company said the availability of the Alinity m system and tests varies by geography.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.