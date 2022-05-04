Markets
ABT

Abbott Gets FDA Clearance For Alinity M STI Assay Test - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) has received FDA clearance for its Alinity m STI Assay test, which simultaneously detects and differentiates four common sexually transmitted infections. The Alinity m STI test for Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, and Mycoplasma genitalium. It requires one swab sample or a urine sample collected in a healthcare setting. The test runs on Abbott's Alinity m system.

Alinity m uses polymerase chain reaction technology, with high sensitivity in detecting infectious diseases. The company said the availability of the Alinity m system and tests varies by geography.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular