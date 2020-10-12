Abbott Gets Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 IgM Antibody Test - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced the FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the company's AdviseDx SARS-CoV-2 IgM (Immunoglobulin M) lab-based serology test for use on the ARCHITECT and Alinity platforms. The company said its data showed 99.56% specificity and 95.00% sensitivity for patients tested 15 days after symptom onset.

Abbott earlier developed an IgG blood test, which often is the antibody that is longer-lasting in the body after infection. The IgM antibody is useful for determining a recent infection as these antibodies become undetectable weeks to months following infection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.