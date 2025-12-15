Abbott Gains From Lingo CGM's Expansion on Android Platform

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently announced that Lingo, its first over-the-counter biowearable continuous glucose monitor system (CGM), can now be used with Android devices. Previously available only on Apple iOS, this latest development significantly expands the addressable user base and allows millions of users to track real-time glucose levels.

Lingo is designed for adults who are not on insulin and want to understand better how diet, exercise and stress levels affect their blood sugar level to improve energy, focus and sleep cycle. The extension to Android devices supports ABT’s broader aim to make health data tracking easier and position the continuous glucose monitoring system as a mainstream wellness tool for people with both diabetes and prediabetes.

Management emphasized that glucose stability and metabolic health play a major role in overall well-being and avoiding chronic disease. In the United States, more than 98 million adults have prediabetes, and 80% of them are unaware of their condition, in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not significant enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. Lingo helps people track their blood glucose responses in real time so they can understand their patterns better and make healthier lifestyle choices to manage or even reverse prediabetes.

Likely Trend of ABT Stock Following the News

Shares of ABT have gained 2.8% since the announcement on Dec. 8. Year to date, shares of Abbott have climbed 11% compared with the industry’s 2.4% growth and the S&P 500’s 18.3% rise.

In the long run, Lingo’s Android rollout strengthens Abbott’s commercial position by reaching more users who are shifting their interest in diabetes care from traditional ways to sensors, apps and real-time data-based services. As the awareness of glucose monitoring moves beyond diabetes care and focuses more on early detection and prevention of prediabetes, ABT stands strong to gain more engagement across its digital health ecosystem to serve a larger active group of users.

ABT currently has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion.



More on the Lingo Expansion

The Android launch widens the scalability of Lingo, making it easier to reach many more people as it removes the key limitation tied to device type. Lingo stands out because of its simple, user-friendly features, such as Lingo Count, which shows the impact of blood sugar spikes based on how big and how long glucose spikes last, offering a reliable way to understand metabolic health improvements over time. Per the company-provided data, people with high glucose levels or prediabetes — who decrease their Lingo Count over about three months — can cut the time spent above the healthy glucose range in half and reduce their average glucose by 10%.

Abbott also pointed out the latest real-world data evidencing the metabolic benefits of protein supplementation to improve glucose levels among Lingo users. These findings promote Lingo as a behavioral insight tool, helping people observe how their nutrition choices with measurable glucose outcomes affect their glucose and support healthier habits.

From a strategic point of view, Lingo positions ABT to take advantage of growing consumer interest in metabolic awareness to prevent prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and other serious health conditions. By leveraging its CGM facility and bringing data-driven insights to deepen customer adoption, the company creates possibilities for its long-term growth outlook in one of the fastest-evolving areas of medical technology.

Industry Prospects Favoring the CGM Device Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the CGM device market is valued at $5.74 billion in 2025 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034. Factors like the rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for treatment and preventive measures across the globe are boosting the market’s growth.

ABT's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, ABT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, AtriCure ATRC and Boston Scientific BSX.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $2.51 billion beat the Zacks Consensus

Estimate by 3.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.7% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.34%.

AtriCure, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.91%. Revenues of $134.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.09%.

ATRC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.2% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 11.1% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.06%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.63%. Revenues of $5.07 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.2% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

