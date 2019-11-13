Abbott CEO Miles White To Step Down After Two Decades

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) chief executive officer Miles White will step down on March 31, 2020, after 21 years at the helm of the diversified healthcare company. But, he will remain Executive Chairman of the Board.

The company said it appointed Robert Ford, who currently serves as president and chief operating officer of the company, to succeed White as chief executive officer. Mr. Ford has been elected to the Abbott Board.

The company stated that Mr. Ford will become the 13th CEO of Abbott in its 131-year history, all having been appointed from within the Company. Ford originally joined Abbott in the Company's Diabetes Care business in 1996. He was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer in October 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.