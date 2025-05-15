Markets
Abbott Announces New Positive Data From REFLECT Studies Of FreeStyle Libre CGM

May 15, 2025 — 09:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Thursday announced positive data from REFLECT studies of its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology.

The REFLECT studies, funded by Abbott, were real-world retrospective studies conducted using data from the Swedish National Diabetes Register (NDR).

New results from the study showed that use of Libre technology reduced cardiovascular disease-related hospitalizations by 78% for people living with Type 1 diabetes with prior severe low blood sugar episodes. Findings from the studies also show a similar reduction in heart-related hospitalizations for those with Type 2 diabetes on insulin using Libre biowearable technology.

