Abbott (ABT) Gets FDA Clearance for FreeStyle Libre 3 Reader

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently announced the FDA clearance of a standalone reader for its FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring system (iCGM). Through the reader, diabetes patients can have access to lifesaving technology that is smaller and easier to use without bearing the high-cost burdens of other systems.

The newest development uplifts the company’s efforts to add the FreeStyle Libre 3 system to Medicare's list of covered systems at the earliest.

Significance of Freestyle Libre 3

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 is currently the most prescribed and affordable iCGM system in the United States. The latest in the FreeStyle Libre portfolio features a glucose sensor, which is noted as the world's smallest, thinnest and most discreet.



The FreeStyle Libre 3 reader is a small handheld device that displays real-time glucose readings directly from a small sensor worn on the back of a person's upper arm. This allows the patient to manage diabetes quickly and easily by viewing glucose readings on a large, bright and easy-to-see screen.

The reader uses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which is commonly found in many other electronic devices like mobile phones. The reader comes with the user manual, which provides details on how to safely store, charge and use the device through the Abbott-provided USB cable and power adapter.

People who use the FreeStyle Libre 3 system will also have the option to use the current FreeStyle Libre 3 smartphone apps. However, these apps are only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global blood glucose monitoring device market was valued at $11.71 billion in 2021. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% up to 2030.

The rising incidence of diabetes and the increasing awareness regarding diabetes preventive care and new products are expected to fuel market growth.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Abbott’s latest addition to the Epic surgical valve platform, the Epi Max stented tissue valve, received FDA approval. The design of the device is optimized to improve valve blood flow and will be used in the treatment of aortic regurgitation or stenosis.

In the same month, ABT also announced new data from the meta-analysis of three randomized, controlled trials (CHAMPION, GUIDE-HF and LAPTOP-HF) presented at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics Conference in Boston, MA. The studies revealed that the remote monitoring of patients with hemodynamic pressure sensing technology, such as its CardioMEMS HF System, can significantly improve survival in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Abbott’s shares have declined 0.9% compared to the industry’s rise of 6.9%.

