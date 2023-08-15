Abbott (ABT) Gains in Core Diagnostics With FDA Nod for Alinity H

Abbott ABT, a global leader in healthcare solutions, recently achieved a significant milestone with the FDA approval of its cutting-edge Alinity h-series hematology system. This approval is poised to enhance Abbott's diagnostics business, propelling it to the forefront of complete blood count testing (CBC).

The Alinity h-series is set to revolutionize laboratory operations and patient care.

More on the News

The Alinity h-series is based on Alinity hq, an automated hematology analyzer, and Alinity hs, an integrated slide maker and stainer. The Alinity hq's utilization of the revolutionary MAPSSTM technology, which employs light scattering to distinguish intricate cellular features, facilitates the enhanced identification of various blood cells. This technological edge translates into more precise and reliable diagnostic outcomes.

Advanced Features of Alinity h

The Alinity h-series not only delivers technological innovation but also addresses the realistic challenges faced by modern healthcare systems. By enabling easy integration into existing core lab operations, Abbott's Alinity h-series empowers laboratories and hospitals to streamline their processes, even amid resource constraints and dynamic shifts post-pandemic. The system's capacity to process up to 119 CBC results per hour, coupled with its space-efficient design, ensures both efficiency and resource optimization.

Several unique features set the Alinity h-series apart as a transformative asset for laboratories. Its seamless sample loading from both the front and a laboratory automation system, coupled with the ability to prioritize urgent samples without compromising workflow, underlines its efficiency. Furthermore, the system's hands-off maintenance and integration of slide-making with analysis reduce manual intervention and enhance precision.

Prospects of the Hematology Analyzer Market and Major Peers

Going by a Mordor Intelligence report, the global Hematology Analyzers Market is set for robust growth, projected to increase from $5.82 billion in 2023 to $8.20 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period.

Post-pandemic, testing-related research has accelerated, underscoring the value of laboratory hematology data in disease prognosis. Strategic partnerships between industry leaders, like Roche Holding AG’s RHHBY expansion of the Global Business Partnership Agreement with Japanese Sysmex Corporation in August 2023, are anticipated to propel their market expansion.

The market's growth is intrinsically tied to the escalating prevalence of blood disorders. Anemia, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions and blood-borne infections affect millions annually. Initiatives aimed at early detection and intervention, such as CellaVision's DIFF-Line launch, underpin market progression.

Other players in this market are Danaher DHR and Haemonetics HAE. Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, part of Danaher, develops hematology analyzers to enhance medical laboratory operations and improve patient care. On the other hand, HAE’s portfolio of hemostasis diagnostic systems enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting holistically.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

