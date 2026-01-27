Markets

ABB Wins Multi-year Bruce Power Contract To Modernize Nuclear Excitation Systems

January 27, 2026 — 04:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABBNY), a Switzerland-based industrial technology group, on Tuesday said it has been selected by Bruce Power under a multi-year contract to modernize excitation systems at the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station in Ontario.

The project will support the life extension, reliability, and efficiency of eight nuclear units, with financial terms undisclosed.

The first excitation systems are expected to be delivered on site by the end of 2027.

The contract was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025, covers the replacement of existing excitation systems at both Bruce A and Bruce B stations with ABB's Canadian-built UNITROL 6000 X-power technology.

The company said the technology will enhance grid stability, safety, and operational efficiency, supporting safe and reliable low-carbon power generation in Canada.

The systems are engineered to meet nuclear-grade requirements and ensure compliance with grid codes, with engineering and design work scheduled over the next two years.

The project aligns with Bruce Power's Major Component Replacement program, under which Units 3 to 8 are scheduled to be refurbished by 2033.

ABB is currently trading 1.49% higher at CHF 61.28 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

